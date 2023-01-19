Jeffersonian Democrat
January 18, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
• Members of the Brookville Fire Department have plans well worked toward bringing the apparatus, equipment, etc. up to date. The necessary funds will total $15,000.
• William H. Schnepp early this week sold to ex-Sheriff A. E. Galbraith his billiard and pool room and bowling alley at 130-132 Main street, including all the real estate.
January 22, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
• After a lapse of one year, farmers near Brookville and the Beechwoods and Big Run sections of Jefferson County have been contracted by H. J. Heinz Company to raise peas for canning purposes at the company's Pittsburgh plant.
January 25, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
• The Summerville Volunteer Fire Company honored one of its founders at a banquet on Monday evening. Dan Bowser, whose service to his community extends back to the days of World War II when he was a member of the Civil Defense Council, was surprised by a gathering of old friends in a "this-is-your-life-as-a-fireman" ceremony.
January 22, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
• Monday morning Brookville had its final farewell to one of its favorite sons, Lenny Ferraro.
• The slate is just about clean. Tuesday Jefferson County Commissioner Dave Black announced the county has received a 4128,121 payment for the clean-up effort following the July 1996 flood.
• Pine Creek Township may have been the first to notice a discrepancy in its collection of taxes, but it may not be the last.
• The Brookville Water Plant shut down the water intakes for 45 minutes Monday afternoon to avoid contaminating the water supply following a truck accident on the interstate.