Jeffersonian Democrat
September 14, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Once again Brookville has started the Great Jefferson County Fair by breaking records. Tuesday’s parade of three thousand school children, making the event of Education Day, the opening day of the fair, as far in advance of last year’s parade as last year’s parade was in advance of that of 1920.
- The enrollment in the public school has increased to abut 1020. The senior high school has increased to 325 pupils and there are indications that the number will grow to 350.
- Expenditures of from $12,000 to $18,000 within the next year, more than two-thirds of it within the immediate future, has been undertaken by the Summerville Telephone company in order to provide the most up-to-date central office and service in Brookville which is practicable for any company to give outside the large cities.
Jeffersonian Democrat
September 25, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- An estimated $200,000 damage was done at Owns-Illinois Glass Company at Clarion Tuesday by fire that gutted Warehouse No. 6 and stopped operations in the decorating department on the floor below. About half of the 765 employees of the department will be affected.
- Only forty one-room schools now remain in Jefferson County out of one hundred and forty-one in operation in 1930.
- Formal application will be made to the State Department of Highways for traffic lights, to be installed on Main street at the intersection of Richards and Taylor streets, Pickering and Valley and White street as a result of action taken by town council Thursday evening.
Jeffersonian Democrat
September 14, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- One hundred and fifty persons attend the fifth annual Ramsaytown reunion which was held Sunday at the Green Valley Grange Hall.
- Some members of the Brookville Area Board of School Directors are not satisfied that the appointment of a former member of the board as business manager is legal.
- Work on improving the flood control project is continuing. Rock has been placed along the south bank of the Redbank Creek between the Pickering and White street bridges.
Jeffersonian Democrat
September 11, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- In a move that could have far-reaching implications, Jefferson County is seeking legal remedy against the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas on the appropriation and use of county funds.
- The natural setting of the Dr. Walter Dick Park in Brookville may not be easily recognizable once it opens to the public again.
- Jefferson County Coroner Chris Burkett has ruled the manner of death of a Warsaw Township man to have been a homicide.