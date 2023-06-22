Jeffersonian
Democrat
June 23, 1898
John McMurray, Editor
• South Pickering street needs repairing badly.
• Flour is down again to $1.50, or $6 per barrel.
• The strawberry harvest is over, and a short one it was.
• Cherries are now in market, and selling at reasonable prices.
• The electric light company is extending its wires to South Brookville.
• Fifteen deaths and 30 births in Brookville during the first six months of this year.
Jeffersonian
Democrat
June 21, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
• Scores of farmers, with their families, came into Brookville yesterday for the picnic arranged for members of the Patrons of Husbandry and farmers in general.
• Following a demonstration here last Thursday by a triple combination truck of the Howe Apparatus Company, members of the Brookville Fire Department at once began to get busy with the tentative program which was announced several months ago to raise $15,000 by public subscription with which to provide Brookville with adequate fire fighting facilities.
Jeffersonian
Democrat
July 1, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
• Harvesting of the early pea crop was begun during the past week at the three viner stations operated in Jefferson County by H. J. Heinz Company, and the product is being shipped to the Heinz plant at Medina, N. Y., for processing into strained baby food.
• With a record number of vehicles now on the road, officials are fearful over the coming Fourth of July weekend. Death will ride the highways and byways in Pennsylvania with greater vengeance than ever before.
Jeffersonian
Democrat
June 25, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
• Veteran Brookville police officer Richard “Dick” Beck has been named as the Grand Marshal for the 1998 Western Pennsylvania Laurel Festival parade Saturday evening.
• The Jefferson County commissioners have filed a counter-claim against Brookville businessman Michael Battaglia in an effort to resolve a lingering dispute over a parcel of land in the former Jefferson County Service Center Industrial Park.
• The long ordeal created by the flood of July, 1996, may soon be over for several Brookville residents.