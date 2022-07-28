Du Bois, PA (15801)

Today

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.