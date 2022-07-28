Jeffersonian Democrat
August 3, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
• L. A. Leathers announced yesterday that the L. A. Leathers Company had given up the agency for the Ford automobile and other products and had taken on the Chevrolet car.
• The financial campaign of one week conducted by the Brookville M. E. Church to raise funds for rebuilding their church closed Monday, July 31 with pledges amounting to $36,710.
• Brookville Kiwanis Club, which has been in the process of forming for the past fortnight, will hold its organization meeting at the American Hotel at 7 o’clock tomorrow evening.
• Jesse F. Horn on Monday reported to the Sheriff’s office that a pair of masked men had held him up in a woods about nine o’clock in the morning not far from his home near the Shawmut station and robbed him of $318 belonging to the union of maintenance of way men and $115 of his own money.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 7, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
• Informal dedication of the new picnic grounds at Hazen is scheduled Friday evening with a program to include a ball game, band concert and ice cream social.
• Final papers were signed on Thursday, July 31, for the purchase of the Jordan re-loading tool from Cameron Manufacturing Corporation of Emporium by William G. Masters, of East Main street, Brookville. Included in the deal is the right to manufacture the tool as well as its service and parts business as of August 1.
• Charles W. Jones, native of Reynoldsville, was named to the post of supervising principal of the Eldred township schools at Sigel following a meeting of the board of education Monday evening.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 27, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
• Pennsylvania’s twentieth Quality Inn will be erected in Brookville shortly following a franchise award to Tri-County Oil Co. of Berwick.
• Some $150 in damages resulted from the storm and heavy rainfall Wednesday in Brookville.
• Instigation came at Thursday night’s meetingo of the Clarion-Limestone Board of Education for the establishment of a physical education program for the elementary grades of the C-L District.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 31, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
• The Brookville Municipal Authority is suggesting borough residents voluntarily curtail water use until the current dry spell has ended.
• Jefferson County has joined in the efforts to keep a landfill developer grounded.
• Jefferson County will not be tipping the scales on several weighty issues. Tuesday the board of commissioners denied a request by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture to expand the county’s weights and measures duties.