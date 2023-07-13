Jeffersonian Democrat
July 14, 1898
John McMurray, Editor
- Father Wienkler, the new pastor of the Brookville Catholic church, has arrived and is now in charge of the parish.
- On June 30 Judge Reed rendered an opinion refusing the application of citizens of Falls Creek for incorporation as a borough.
- The Brookville Cornet Band received their new uniforms at noon on the Fourth, and wore them in the afternoon. They are handsome.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 12, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- During the next two weeks the firemen plan to complete their drive for funds to purchase a new fire truck for Brookville.
- A number of local men have organized to provide storage facilities for this section and have styled themselves the Brookville Warehouse Company.
- The Ramsaytown Baby and Pre-school Clinic, held by the Red Cross, was held on a very cold rainy day but nevertheless had 38 children in attendance. The remarkable feature about this clinic was the large number of normal children.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 15, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Prospects for the improvement of that section of the old Kittanning Trail from Clarington Marienville “are not hopeless,” State Highway Secretary Ray F. Smock stated at a dinner meeting held at the American Hotel last Friday evening.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 19, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Brookville council hopes that residents of Pine Creek Township living between the borough line and Jefferson Manor will be patient for a little while longer until an agreement between the Borough Utilities and the Brookville Industrial Foundation relative to water and sewer lines can be worked out.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 16, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The Brookville Area School Board is taking its case to the people. Within the next few weeks the board will be mailing surveys to the district’s residents to determine the public’s view on the current negotiations with the Brookville school district’s 141 teachers.
- What started as a dream for Robert Siple has finally become a reality for Jefferson County. On June 1 the county received its final approval as an official affiliate for Habitat for Humanity.
- An oldies concert with Danny and the Jrs., a country concert featuring “The Wrangler Band” from Nashville followed by a local talent competition, demolition derbies and tractor pulls are just a few of the many activities planned for this year’s Jefferson County Fair.