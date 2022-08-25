Jeffersonian Democrat
August 31, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
• Jefferson county fair will again have a big, old-time pumpkin fair at Brookville September 12-17. Plans are now being completed to have a great exhibition in every line of activity.
• The Charter Presentation Party of the Brookville Kiwanis Club was held at the Brookville YMCA on Tuesday evening.
• No man, unless extremely obtuse, could have attended the Tri-County Convention of the Pennsylvania League of Women Voters held at the Columbia Theatre here Thursday of last week and not seen the handwriting on the wall as the women voters of Jefferson, Clarion and Clearfield counties told of their aims and purposes in the political salvation of Pennsylvania,
Jeffersonian Democrat
September 4, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
• Only four names will be printed on the Democratic ballot which will be given to voters of that party at the primaries next Tuesday — three candidates for county commissioner and one for county auditor.
• Forty-two head of top-ranking cattle were exhibited on Thursday, August 28 at the annual Jefferson County Dairy Show in the Memorial Park grounds in Brookville at which more than 400 persons were present.
• Miss Florence M. Smith, comely eighteen year old daughter of Allison B. Smith, of the Beechwoods, was chosen from among fifteen contestants to reign as Jefferson county’s first dairy queen at the Dairy Show held Thursday in the Memorial Park Grounds.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 24, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
• Nelson Cespedes, who hails from La Paz, Bolivia, has arrived in Brookville as an American Field Service exchange student — the first Brookville has hosted for 20 years.
• The large open space on Main Street next to the YMCA building may be filled with the town’s tallest building, if the proposal presented to a meeting of Council Tuesday afternoon is acted upon.
“Brookville Day” will be observed at Three Rivers Stadium Sunday as the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 21, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
• A brief, but violent, storm Saturday afternoon uprooted trees and left dozens of people without electrical power.
• The doors to the Brookville Area Schools will open on schedule August 26 but that is all that is certain at this point. There may, or may not, be teachers in those classrooms.
• Area youth in Brookville received an early Christmas present Tuesday. At its recessed meeting, the Brookville Borough Council gave its blessing to the newly formed Brookville Skateboarders Union.