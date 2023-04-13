Jeffersonian Democrat
April 14, 1898
John McMurray, Editor
- The Sigel normal school has about 45 pupils.
- Garden-making can now proceed as the weather wams up.
- Two cows gave birth to five calves on one farm in Rose township in March, this year.
- Brockwayville has an organization of ladies called the “Spinster Club.”
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 12, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- The Great Jefferson County Fair at Brookville will be held September 11-14.
- Finishing touches are being given the fire escapes at the rear of the Richards Building, which Walter Richrds has placed there in order that the third floor may be used as a Legion Hall.
- Four purple martins appeared on Saturday with their usual suddenness and took up quarters in colony houses about the boro.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 15, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Brookville public schools last week received the first of their share of the federal contributions of more than eleven million pounds of food and more than two million dollars which is available to assist in financing school lunch programs in Pennsylvania.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 19, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- The Brookville Area Concert Choir, under the direction of Richard R. Reed, will present the world premiere of a new choral work written by Jean Berger, one of today’s most prolific composers, in the Brookville Area High School auditorium on april 26. The title is “The Night Has a Thousand Eyes.”
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 16, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Former Jefferson County Coroner Chris Burkett has withdrawn a petition he filed in the Court of Common Pleas t unseat Bernard Snyder, but that doesn’t mean Burkett is ceasing his effort to unseat the man who defeated him in the Nov. 1997 election.
- Pine Creek Township has pledged to do its part in helping to clean up a number of illegal dumps in the township.
- For the second time in less than a week, a major fire has destroyed a Hazen area business. A wooden building used as a garage and maintenance facility and its contents were destroyed by fire.