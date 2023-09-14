Jeffersonian Democrat
September 15, 1898
John McMurray, Editor
- The Elk county baseball league has disbanded. Hiring expensive players was the trouble.
- The dog poisoner is abroad. A. C. White had two valuable cocker spaniels poisoned a few days hence.
- About forty of our citizens enjoyed a picnic at the farm of Daniel Burns in Knox township on Thursday.
Jeffersonian Democrat
September 13, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- After days and weeks of hard nerve-racking work, along came Tuesday with the ideal weather which has become proverbial for Educational Day, the first day of the Great Jefferson County Exposition, and the fair got underway as auspiciously as possible.
- Brookville’s quota for the Japanese Relief Fund established by President Coolidge is $5000. Money is urgently needed right away. Not one-fifth of the sum has been paid, not even pledged.
Jeffersonian Democrat
September 16 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- First wedding ever performed in the Kahletown Methodist Church during its ninety-eight years of existence was solemnized on Saturday, September 4 by the pastor, Rev. Milton Shaffer, when Hazel Lorraine Barber and Richard C. McHenry exchanged vows.
Jeffersonian Democrat
September 20, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- The Rt. Rv. Donald James Davis, Bishop Coadjutor of the Episcopal Diocese of Erie, will be at Holy Trinity Church, Brookville, Sunday, September 23, for the purpose of administering the historic and apostolic rite of Confirmation.
Jeffersonian Democrat
September 17, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The teacher’s strike in the Brookville Area School District may be ending soon, but not with a new contract.
- The long-awaited end to a court battle swirling around the Happy Landing landfill in Washington Township, Jefferson County, may soon be at an end.
- The United Fund has always been there to help people and today that help is needed more than ever.