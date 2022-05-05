Jeffersonian Democrat
May 4, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- The new building of the Brookville Ice Company on Race street, constructed for the manufacture of ice cream, creamery butter and cottage cheese is now completed and the machinery set in place.
- Sam E. Spencer’s shows opened this season last Saturday at Brookville park and a nice business is reported since the rides and shows began.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 15, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Setting its sights on a $100 million business in 1947, Sylvania Electric Products, Inc., became the only company besides General Electric and Westinghouse to flourish in the rugged competition of the electric light and radio business.
- The Farmers Home Administration of the United States Department of Agriculture has opened a new local office in the Fetzer building, to serve the farmers in Jefferson and Elk counties.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 4, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Brookville has been named a first place winner in the 1970-71 Pennsylvania Better Community Contest. A prize of $2,000 is part of the award.
- Three special services on Sunday, May 7 will mark the completion of extensive remodeling at the First Baptist Church of Brookville on Main Street.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 8, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Summerville may not only be losing many of its taxable properties, it may also have lost some of its tax revenue.
- “We’ve got a real good service to offer to the community, but we’d like to do it better,” said R. James Dietrich, co-chairman of the expansion and renovation campaign for the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library.
- Jefferson County coroner Chris Burkett has ruled the deaths of a Warsaw Township couple Sunday evening to be a murder/suicide.
- The Jefferson County’s 9-1-1 center has weathered the first storm of 1997. The season’s first thunder and lightning spared 9-1-1.