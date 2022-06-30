Jeffersonian Democrat
June 19, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Of the 128 Men’s Bible classes in Jefferson county, few will not be represented in Brookville on Sunday afternoon according to indications. Fair weather alone is now needed to make the men’s rally in the Chautauqua Tent at Brookville Park probably the gretest thing of the sort ever witnessed in Jefferson County.
- Ninety-six girls and boys are members of twelve pig clubs which are now engaged in active work, the largest number of such clubs which Jefferson county has ever known. The clubs are scattered in all portions of the county.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 10, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Under the terms of a measure passed by the Legislature and recently signed into law by Governor Duff, public employees in Sixth Class counties such as Jefferson are scheduled for pay increases beginning January 1, 1948.
- Harold S. Streater, farm forester for Jefferson and Clarion counties since March 1 of this year, has been assigned exclusively to Jefferson County as of July 1.
- Consolidation of the schools of Red Bank Township, Clarion county with the Summerville borough schools was announced following ratification of a plan at a meeting held Thursday evening of last week.
Jeffersonian Democrat
June 29, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Recognition of the accomplishments of the Brookville Chamber of Commerce was offered by members of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce Contest Committee at a luncheon at the Pinecrest Country Club on Tuesday.
- The Western Pennsylvania Laurel Concert Association has disbanded after ten years of serving this community. The Association voted to disband due to lack of interest from residents of this and surrounding communities.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 3, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Brookville has taken the first step toward establishing a long-term partnership with its neighbors in Rose Township.
- The Jefferson County Commissioners would like to see a prison soon, especially if it is the state facility proposed for Forest County.
A local landmark was threatened by fire Monday afternoon but the quick response by workmen and local fire fighters to the Litch house prevented any major damage. Smoke was detected under the eaves of the roof, tripping the alarm. The source of the fire has been deemed electrical.