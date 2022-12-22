Jeffersonian Democrat
December 21, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Christmas shopping in Brookville assumed unexpectedly great proportions last week and the flow of buyers continued into this week.
- Stewart M. Lowry, of Pittsburgh, son of sheriff and Mrs. Samuel G. Lowry, of Brookville, has written an article on “Training Time Study Man” occupying a leading place in the December number of “Industrial Management,” a trade paper for mills and factories, published in New York.
- Last week the Reitz Furniture Company completed alterations to its show rooms, the offices being moved from near the front office to the rear of the main room.
Jeffersonian Democrat
December 18, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Highway Department maintenance forces have been alerted to assume battle stations for their annual winter struggle with the elements.
- Taking an active interest in church and civic affairs of this community since his arrival in May 1847, Rev. Joseph W. Burke, assistant pastor of the Immaculate Conception Church, has done much toward enlivening social activities of the parish as well.
- Lamond Swineford was the recipient of an electric coffeemaker and Carl Reed was presented with an electric clock as door prizes at the open house schools Thursday evening of last week.
Jeffersonian Democrat
December 21, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- The Rev.John C. Mancini, former pastor of the Cedar Hill Church and Belews Creek Chapel in Missouri, arrived December 1 to assume the pastorate of churches in Corsica and Clarion.
- Brookville Borough Council formally adopted the 1973 budget and levied taxes, totaling 30.5 mills, to support it at its Tuesday night meeting.
- Candlelight services in the churches of the community will mark the local observance of the birth of the Saviour of the World some nineteen hundred years ago
Jeffersonian Democrat
December 18, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has denied a funding application from the Brookville Municipal Authority for replacement of the core wall of the Brookville dam.
- Looking across an almost empty auditorium in the Brookville Area High School, board of education president Gary Smith felt validated. The mandated Act 34 hearing on the planned renovations to the Pinecreek Elementary School h ad just been completed and there had been no opposition from the public.
- Just when it seemed a deal would be struck, a couple of snags have developed that could delay the closing of the Jefferson County Service Center.