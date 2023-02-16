Jeffersonian Democrat
February 15, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Fire broke out at Summerville yesterday morning about 8:30 and before it was conquered two hours later it had wrought anywhere between $50,000 and $100,000 worth of damage. The flames originated on the third floor of the old Carrier building.
- Miss Davids, superintendent of the Brookville Hospital, now is nurse to the most expensive doll in the community. It is a “Chase Hospital Doll” and is now set up for use, especially for pupil nurses in their studies.
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 19, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- With Sunday, February 22, set for the closing day of this winter’s Bowdish display, a total of 6,522 people had viewed the two-part presentation as of Tuesday.
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 22, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Effective April 1, Brookville’s water rates will go up by 25%, it was voted at Tuesday night’s Borough Council meeting. There was not public discussion of the factors which required this increase.
Jeffersonian Democrat
February 19, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- An old mainstay was scheduled to become the victim of progress in downtown Brookville. Demolition of The American Hotel Downtown Restaurant was tentatively set for Tuesday to make room for the expansion of the Dollar General Store next door.
- The Brookville Area School District has outlined preliminary budget plans for the 1998-1999 school year, The new budget will carry a 3 mill increase in real estate taxes to pay for the elementary school building project.