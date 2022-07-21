Jeffersonian Democrat
July 27, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- With all the old standbys of a regular county fair on the card, the Great Jefferson County Fair at Brookville September 12-15 will offer some decided novelties.
- Beginning Friday and continuing until Tuesday evening, Rev. W. L. Pettingill, dean of the Philadelphia School of the Bible, will conduct a Bible conference at the Baptist church.
- Three hundred thousand dollars worth of bond, three-fifths of the county road bond issues authorized by the voters in 1919, are to be issued by the county commissioners as of September 1, 1922.
- Steps are being taken to organize a Kiwanis Club in Brookville.
- The Red Cross Baby Clinic held on Tuesday was very well attended despite the rainy day.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 31, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Construction of a 2-inch pipe line linking the transmission system of United Natural Gas Company with the “Big Inc” in Greene county was authorized by a certificate of public convenience and necessity issued by the Federal Power Commission.
- Eighteen nominating petitions for elective office in Brookville borough were included among the total of 207 filed in the twenty-one townships and eleven boroughs in Jefferson county for the primary election Tuesday, September 9.
- Four charter members of the Brookville Kiwanis Club will be honored along with fourteen organizers from Punxsutawney and Reynoldsville at the twenty-fifth anniversary celebrations of the three clubs. Brookville men who will be honored are Ben C. Craig, Dr. Walter Dick, J. A. Edwards and J. M. Steele.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 20, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- A new Holiday Inn is nearing completion of construction at Brookville, on a schedule previously thought impossible by many, proving what can be done when people cooperate and work together.
- Recent renovation of the old school house as a community center by members of Hazen has encouraged extensive use of the facilities by members of the community and outsiders as well.
- Borough council was asked what assistance it would offer in the way of extension of sewer and water lines to a subdivision development within the borough at its meeting Tuesday night.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 24, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- For the second time this year, the Brookville Area School District has expanded. Monday night the school board executed a sales agreement with Ted Blochberger, owner of a home adjacent to the Hickory Grove Elementary School, for $82,000.
- Jefferson County is not included in the state drought watch at this time, but the lack of rain is causing concern.
- With no contract and the start of school just a month away, the Brookville Area School Board of Directors took action in an effort to jump start the stalled negotiations with the teacher’s union.