Jeffersonian Democrat
March 17, 1898
John McMurray, Editor
- Well, the new grocery store of Darr & English looks very handsome.
- McKnight & Son have re-papered and repainted their drug store.
- J.H. Hughes has repainted the interior of his grocery store, and put in electric lights.
- The public schools of Marienville will graduate their first class this year, on April 27.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 15, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Brookville is to be the scene of a novel reunion Friday of next week — a general foregathering of county officials, past and present.
- Over the weekend the Craig soda fountain was practically made over by installing a complete new refrigeration system.
- Town Council last week fixed the boro tax rate at 13 mills for general purposes, a half-mill higher than last year.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 18, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- A financial drive to raise $2,500 to complete payment for its fire truck and equipment was announced this week by the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Company.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 22, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- The competition is getting tougher and keener as the 37th annual Northwestern Pennsylvania Independent Basketball Tournament continues at the Brookville Area High School gymnasium.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 19, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Although there has been little outward progress, there has been a flurry of activity behind closed doors in an effort to reach a settlement in the contract talks with Brookville teachers.
- Brookville Borough Council heard a detailed explanation from Robert Villella, executive vice president of the Central Tax Bureau in Pittsburgh, who was invited to the meeting to answer questions on the agency’s methods for collecting earned income tax for the borough.
- Rose Township has joined Brookville Borough in shaping a revised plan for managing municipal sewage.