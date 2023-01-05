Jeffersonian Democrat
January 4, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Brookville has been thick the past week with rumors that the Pittsburg & Shawmut Railroad Company has been sold to the New York Central.
- Judge Corbet was upheld in two appeals by decisions handed down in Philadelphia yesterday by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.
Jeffersonian Democrat
January 8, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Donald J. Dennison, native of Falls Creek, was admitted to practice at the Jefferson County Bar on Monday and will be associated in the future with Major Raymond E. Brown, prominent local attorney.
Jeffersonian Democrat
January 11, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- The Brookville Area Board of School Directors is determined to dispose of property which is not now being used for school purposes. The property is at the corner of Butler and Barnett streets.
Jeffersonian Democrat
January 8, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- This new year brought a very special gift for Thomas and Ginger Yount. The couple’s daughter, Jamie Nicole Yount, was the first baby born in Brookville Hospital in 1998.
- Brookville Borough Council has approved a new tentative agreement that calls for the borough’s fire department to continue providing fire protection in Rose Township in 1998.
- While continuing opposition against proposed landfills, area municipalities are now being asked to consider the prospect of hosting a low-level radioactive waste site.