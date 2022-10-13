Jeffersonian Democrat
October 12, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Five of the six candidates on the Democratic state ticket invaded Jefferson county yesterday and held five meetings at various points during the day, concluding with two rousing rallies at Brookville and Punxsutawney in the evening.
- Road supervisors and township auditors of Jefferson county held t heir eleventh annual convention on Monday in the Reynoldsville Chamber of Commerce rooms.
- George H. Diener on November 1 will become sole owner of Breezemont Dairy, having purchased the interest of his younger brother, Harry C. The latter has purchased a half interest in J. F. Songer’s blacksmith shop at 251 Madison street.
October 23, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Authorization for one traffic light to be located at the intersection of Main and Pickering street was received last week by Fred D. Sayer, Borough Secretary, from the State Highway Department.
- Contract for he sturctural steel work for the new addition to the Brookville Hospital has been awarded to Montgomery Construction Company of Grove City at a sum of $18,509.60.
- Brookville borough school district will receive $37,501.38 of the $277,191.20 allocated to the school districts of the fourth class in Jefferson County by Auditor General G. Harold Wagner.
October 12, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Six students at Brookville Area High School will compete in the Miss Teen “B” pageant which will be held Saturday.
- “To put it bluntly, we are growing up fast!” Those words summed two vo-Tech students’ reactions after attending a two-day conference in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania School boards convention.
- A junior high student in the handicapped class of the Brookville Area Schools has received a check for $100 from the Apple Butter Fund of the Brookville Jaycees. The money will be used to purchase a specially designed typewriter.
October 9, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The Jefferson County Fair Authority is “facing “a serious problem” and can expect no help from the county.
- Brookville residents will have an opportunity to provide input into the borough’s plan for improvements to the Dr. Walter Dick Park.
- The Jefferson County commissioners have issued a challenge to the county’s townships, to support the county’s public libraries.
- The Midwifery and Women’s Services of Borokville recently held a birthday party for their patients. Over 120 guests came to the party to join in the celebration.