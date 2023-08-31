Jeffersonian Democrat
September 1, 1898
John McMurray, Editor
- Edelblute, John E. DuBois’ famous pacing horse, died on Friday of last week.
- Forty-nine persons were received from probation to full membership in the Brookville M. E. church last Sunday.
- Next Monday is Labor Day, a legal holiday.
- G. W. Snyder has opened a blacksmith shop on Pickering street.
- The latest yankee invention is a water tube jail.
August 30, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Instead of starting next Tuesday the boro schools will not be opened until Monday, September 17, the Monday following the Great Jefferson County Exposition here.
- More than 2000 residents along the line of the Brookville-Kittanning highway were registered at Alcola park last Thursday and Friday as boosters-in-ordinary for the proposed improvement.
- Sixteen automobiles carrying more than seventy-five farmers and others interested in potato culture composed a party which made a tour to different farms last Friday.
September 2, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Fourth conflagration of major proportions at the Chesley Davis farm between Munderf and Hazen occurred Saturday evening when fire caused an estimated $5,000 loss to the recently constructed barn and its contents.
- Miss Phyllis Orcutt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wade Orcutt, of Sigel, became the bride of Robert Northey, son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Northey of Reynoldsville on August 28.
September 6, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Council is finally on record as being willing to provide water taps to residents of Pinecreek Township living along Route 28, between the borough line and the Industrial Park site, near Jefferson Manor.
September 3, 1998
Randy Bartley, editor
- They wanted answers and they wanted them now. The Brookville Borough Council had to agree with Harry and Terry Vrobel when the Vrobels addressed the council Tuesday, insisting it “cannot continue to pass the buck” in wrapping up the borough’s long-delayed hazard mitigation program.
- At the request of Eldred Township Tax Collector Betty Ransel, Supervisors Mike Caldwell, dan Songer and Mike McCool will be sending oot letters to township residents regarding late of missing tax returns.
- As the final weeks of summer vacation come to a close, information is being made available to students and parents to help ensure a smoothing opening of the Brookville schools.