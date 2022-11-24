Jeffersonian Democrat
November 23, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- With no ceremony of consequence the Emerickvkille-Reynoldsville section of the Lakes-to-Sea Highway was formally opened early last Sunday afternoon.
- Brookville will have its annual union Thanksgiving Day service at Grace Lutheran Church at 10 o’clock Thursday morning of next week.
- Twenty bee keepers from all parts of Jefferson county gathered at the Farm Bureau offices on Tuesday of last week and organized a Jefferson County Bee Keepers’ Association.
Jeffersonian Democrat
November 27, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Remains of four World War II veterans from this area, who died while serving with the armed forces in service to their country, will arrive in New York City and will be brought to the community or burial, it was learned late last week.
- A resolution authorizing the preparation of specifications for the advertising of sealed bids for the erection of traffic signals at the intersection of Main and Pickering streets, and Main, Valley and White streets was passed by town council in regular session Thursday evening.
Jeffersonian Democrat
November 23, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- A hobby which began forty-eight years ago has rated E. M. Parker outstanding listing in the latest volume of “Who’s Who in Indian Relics” which was recently published.
• At its Tuesday meeting, Borough Council was faced by a group of Summit Street residents who are concerned over the safety hazard posed by the Agway fuel storage in their area.
• Ways and means of expanding the student body at the Jefferson County DuBois Vocational Technical School was the principal item of discussion of the meeting of the Vo-Tech committee Monday evening.
Jeffersonian Democrat
November 20, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The Brookville Area School District criticized the plans for the renovation of two elementary schools Monday night.
- Last week’s DEP sponsored roundtable in DuBois drew a positive response from the authority members.
- The Jefferson County Commissioners have been left with the bill for the electrical upgrade to the 911/Emergency Management building and they want someone else to pick up the tab.