Jeffersonian
Democrat
April 7, 1898
John McMurray, Editor
- Robert Breffit has sold his meat market to Ed Hetrick.
- Just three weeks more of the present school term in Brookville.
- Next Sunday, being Easter, will see the people of Brookville dressed in their best bib and tucker.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 5, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Judge Corbet in Criminal Court this week took sharply to task a jury which had heard evidence in a case against eleven Punxsutawney men charged with operating a gambling house under the name of Young Men’s Club, which has a charter from the court. State Police raided the club ten days ago and made information against the defendants. All were found not guilty except the steward. Judge Corbet tartly informed the jury that the verdict was not in accordance with the evidence and wasn’t conducive to good morals.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 1, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- With 126 business firms and individuals having thus far paid membership dues of $4,395 for the proposed new Chamber of Commerce, a definite decision regarding organization is expected.
- Three real contests are in the making in the spring primary election, just after everything seemed to have been cut and dried in both parties, it developed recently.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 12, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- The teachers’ back salary issue, which has plagued the Brookville Area School Board for about two years, could be completely resolved soon.
- Jerry Matthews, local manager of the Brookville Telephone company, was elected president of the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 9, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Jefferson County residents may find out in a few days who is the county’s coroner. Following a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon, Judge William Henry said that in the next few days he would review a petition from former coroner Chris Burkett requesting he be appointed, at least temporarily, to the position he lost in the general election to Reynoldsville funeral director Bernard Snyder.
- Crews from five fire companies responded to a three-alarm fire that roared through a three-bay garage at Barber Trucking in Hazen early Tuesday morning.
- Lt. Gov. Mark Schweiker toured the Brookville Mining and Equipment Company as it proceeds with plans for the opening of its new $4.6 million construction project in Pine Creek this June.