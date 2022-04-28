Jeffersonian Democrat
April 27, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- All over the United States the 100th anniversary of the birth of Ulysses S. Grant is being celebrated today. The local schools took notice of the occasion this morning and at noon pupils were dismissed for the day.
- Having completed alterations the past year at a cost of about $5,000, the Richardsville Methodist Church will be re-dedicated Sunday, May 7, following a week of special services which will begin next Monday.
- Music week, celebrated throughout all of Pennsylvania next week, will have no more sincere observance than that which Brookville will stage.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 8, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Acting on suggestions made by Burgess E. H. McAninch and police, Brookville town council last Thursday evening approved six new parking regulations.
- Sixty-four student reporters and advisors from eight area schools attended the eighth annual party given by the Jeffersonian Democrat.
- R. L. Smith, of Brookville, has been named manager for the showing and fitting Ayrshire cattle at the annual Dairy Exposition staged by the Dairy Science Club students of Pennsylvania State College.
Jeffersonian Democrat
April 27, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Jefferson County’s voters pretty closely reflected the voting across the state as they gave Democratic Presidential candidate Hubert H. Humphrey a respectable plurality, and voted overwhelmingly for John Saylor in his bid for another term in Congress.
- The Brookville Chamber of Commerce goes into a new organizational year with practically the same leadership as last year. Dale Corbin has accepted the responsibility of the presidency for a second term.
Jeffersonian Democrat
May 1, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The Summerville Borough Council has decided to take legal action on the proposed settlement between the Department of Environmental Protection and the Hanley Company.
- The setting for the presentation of the Dr. Walter Dick Award was appropriate, considering who the 1997 recipient was. Mr. Little League Baseball, Rick Baughman, finally was presented with the Chamber of Commerce award at the one place he can usually be found, the Brookville Area Little League fields.
- Arbitrator Albert Bates Jr. has ordered the Brookville Area School District to pay $32,508.02 to its former architect, Altman and Altman.