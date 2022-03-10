Jeffersonian Democrat
March 9, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Early ground-breaking this spring for the improvement of the Sigel and Brockwayville roads seems to be indicated by action of the State Highway Department during the past week.
- Purchase of Clark Brothers, both the ice cream and pop business and the real estate, by the Brookville Ice Company, was effected yesterday.
- J. J. Patterson has sold his drug store at 176 Main Street to R. G. Trautman, of Vandergrift.
- Attendance marks at both the Presbyterian and Methodist Sunday schools here were the same last Sunday as they were the preceding Sunday. The Presbyterian had an attendance on each Sunday of 363 and the Methodist 699.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 13, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Jefferson county farmers received notice last week of the cancellation of their contracts with H. J. Heinz Company for the 1947 pea crops. Reason given was the already existing surplus of vegetables, most of which will be of only temporary nature and it is expected to renew the contracts again in 1948.
- Warsaw township district, headed by Mrs. Clayton Barr, has the distinction of making the first report in the Brookville Chapter American Red Cross 1947 fund drive.
- Playing schedule for twenty-two top ranking basketball teams for the Northwestern Pennsylvania Independent Champtionship basketball tournament in Brookville was drawn up Tuesday evening in the Y.M.C.A.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 9, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Bill Crate and Joe Milligan will be participating in the North Central Regional Wrestling Tournament, to be held Saturday at the Jaffa Mosque in Altoona.
- For those Brookville residents who can’t wait for spring to arrive but dread the thoughts of cleaning up their yards, washing winter film off their windows, or carrying a winter’s accumulation of debris from their basements, Troop 64 Boy Scouts have the answer.
Jeffersonian Democrat
March 13 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The flood of July 19, 1996, has left a nasty residue on the property of Lloyd Smith of Summerville.
- A fire Tuesday morning damaged the old Charlie’s Tire Exchange on Maple Street. The wood building suffered $12,000 worth of damage and $3,000 in equipment. The cause of the fire was listed as accidental.
- There will be a few surprises on the primary ballot in Jefferson County. Some voters will be surprised to see familiar names in unfamiliar places, and in some places, no names at all.