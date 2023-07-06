Jeffersonian
Democrat
July 5, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
• In the presence of many hundreds, perhaps thousands, of citizens, the Soldiers’ Memorial erected at Main and Pickering streets, was re-dedicated last Sunday under most favorable conditions.
July 11, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
• Unseasonably cool temperatures have plagued northern Jefferson County for the past few evenings, sending temperatures down to the thirties.
July 12, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
• This year’s grand parade, one of the biggest features of the Jefferson County Town and Country Fair since its beginning in 1864, will highlight the Tuesday, July 17, program.
July 9, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
• Brookville Borough Council has no intention of waiving its building fee to the Brookville Area School District for the renovations to the Northside Elementary School — at least until the project is completed.
• The Summerville Borough Council officially has only seven members again. Monday night the council officially accepted the resignation of Greg Furlong from council and once again voted to appoint John Corbett as the seventh member.
• Dr. Charles Kutz, who served the Brookville area for more than 40 years as a surgeon, died Sunday, July 5, 1998 in Brookville Hospital. He was 86 years of age.