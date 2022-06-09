Jeffersonian Democrat
June 8, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Lafayette Stahlman and Albert DeMotte have opened a garage and repair shop at 326 Madison Street, equipped with machinery, tools, parts, etc., which they purchased from the Dodge Sales and Service Station.
- Charles H. Irvin, Republican who won the assembly nomination of the Democratic and Prohibition parties at the primaries last month, as well as that of his own party, spent $1,949.79 in his campaign, according to the financial statement filed at the prothonotary’s office under the corrupt practices act.
Jeffersonian Democrat
June 19, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Fatally injured when he was struck by two bicycles and knocked to the pavement on Route 68 near Marienville, Isaac A. Grubbs of Marienville, brother of O. E. Grubbs, of Brookville, died Tuesday, June 17 at the Community Hospital in Kane.
- Michael Christy, son of Mr. and Mrs. Christy, of Main Street, placed second in the annual state scholarship award for Jefferson County.
- Organization of an American Legion Post is scheduled Friday, June 20, at 7:00 p.m. at Hazen, which will be given the name of Garner Wilson, killed in World War I and James H. Fuller, Jr., killed in World War II.
Jeffersonian Democrat
June 8, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- The board of directors of the Brookville Area Schools received resignations from two of its members at the special meeting held on Monday evening. Resigning are Alton Reitz and Raymond C. Bachelier.
- Members of the Concert Choir at Brookville Area High School will have an opportunity to visit Europe in July 1973.
- Seven days of widely varied programs and entertainment are in store next week as the Western Pennsylvania Laurel Festival opens.
Jeffersonian Democrat
June 12, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Real estate taxes in the Brookville Area School District may not be as high as predicted next year but that doesn’t mean residents will be paying less in taxes.
- It is a simple equation: No money, no dam. And it is an equation that could spell trouble for the Borough of Brookville and other communities downstream.
- The Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library is getting closer to much needed expansion and renovations as Brookville area residents dig deeper into their pockets and the capital campaign moves towards its $350,000 goal.