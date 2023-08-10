Jeffersonian Democrat

August 11, 1898

John McMurray, Editor

  • A new post office has been established at Sugar Hill called Desire.
  • S. B. Arthurs has purchased the Beach homestead, adjoining the fair grounds, the consideration being $1,000.

Jeffersonian Democrat

August 9, 1923

Willis Geist Newbold, Editor

  • Warren Gamaliel Harding, twenty-ninth president of the United States and sixth to die in office, passed away last Thursday evening in San Francisco (10:30 o’clock Brookville time).
  • Brookville will join with the entire country and foreign nations tomorrow formally epxressing the sorrow of its citizens at the death of President Harding.

Brookville’s annual Chatauqua will open a week from tomorrow and will continue here for eight days.

Jeffersonian Democrat

August 16, 1973

James W. MacMurray, editor

  • Friday there will be a luncheon at the Holiday Inn, followed by a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the Brookville Industrial Park. Over 100 guests are expected.
  • Championship golf cup play is underway at Pinecrest Country Club.

Jeffersonian Democrat

August 13, 1998

Randy Bartley, Editor

  • The Jefferson County Commissioners did an about face in helping the county fair authority refinance some of its debt for fair improvements.
  • The Brookville Municipal Authority opened bids for the dredging of the water reservoir at the North Fork Water Supply Dam at their regular monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon.
  • The Brookville Area School Board of Directors is expected to reject a proposal from the Brookville Area Education Association.

Tags