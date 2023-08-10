Jeffersonian Democrat
August 11, 1898
John McMurray, Editor
- A new post office has been established at Sugar Hill called Desire.
- S. B. Arthurs has purchased the Beach homestead, adjoining the fair grounds, the consideration being $1,000.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 9, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Warren Gamaliel Harding, twenty-ninth president of the United States and sixth to die in office, passed away last Thursday evening in San Francisco (10:30 o’clock Brookville time).
- Brookville will join with the entire country and foreign nations tomorrow formally epxressing the sorrow of its citizens at the death of President Harding.
Brookville’s annual Chatauqua will open a week from tomorrow and will continue here for eight days.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 16, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Friday there will be a luncheon at the Holiday Inn, followed by a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the Brookville Industrial Park. Over 100 guests are expected.
- Championship golf cup play is underway at Pinecrest Country Club.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 13, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The Jefferson County Commissioners did an about face in helping the county fair authority refinance some of its debt for fair improvements.
- The Brookville Municipal Authority opened bids for the dredging of the water reservoir at the North Fork Water Supply Dam at their regular monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon.
- The Brookville Area School Board of Directors is expected to reject a proposal from the Brookville Area Education Association.