Jeffersonian Democrat
November 30, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Speaking last Thursday evening at the Brookville Kiwanis Club meeting and again Friday at the Rinehart Brothers dinner at the American Hotel, L. A. Leathers suggested that it would be a wise stroke by the citizens interested in development of local territory to purchase from the Rinehart Brothers the railroad west of Corsica.
- Celebrating completion of four score miles of the Lakes-to-Sea highway and particularly their share in it the Rinehart Brothers last Friday evening hosted a dinner at the American Hotel to sixty-five friends.
- Vice President Calvin Coolidge will be the star attraction at the 64th annual Jefferson County Teachers Institute this year, speaking on the final evening Thursday, December 21.
Jeffersonian Democrat
November 11, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- Remains of Private John K. Thompson, Techincal Sergeant John R. McKinley and Private First Class Bernard G. Shirey will arrive today with military escort from Schnectady, N.Y., for re-interment in nearby cemeteries.
- Installation of one hundred and twenty-two street markers and signs cost Brookville borough $8, 215.70, according to a report by Borough Secretary Fred. D. Sayer.
- Scheduled to open soon is the barbershop formerly owned and operated by the late William Richards, which has been purchased by Byron McLaughlin.
Jeffersonian Democrat
November 30, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- By now everyone knows that Miss Teenage Brookville topped a field of 51 talented and charming young ladies at Fort Worth, Texas, to become the reigning Miss Teenage America.
- A royal welcome awaits Melissa Galbraith, Miss Teenage Brookville, who was named Miss Teenage America, when she returns to her hometown of Clarion on Friday.
- The Annual Parent’s Football Banquet for the Brookville Area High School Raiders will be held Thursday night at the BAHS cafeteria.
Jeffersonian Democrat
November 27, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Pine Creek Township voters will have an opportunity to decide how their tax dollars will be spent next year.
- The Borough of Corsica has secured the majoriy of funding the its proposed $1.5 million municipal sewage system.
- The Brookville Volunteer Fire Department is continuing its effort to host training training exercises for area fire companies.