Jeffersonian Democrat
June 22, 1922
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Brookville bids fair to be one of the most noted towns along the entire length of the Lakes-to-Sea highway as soon as that trunk line road is complete which is now merely a matter of months. It is indeed not at all unlikely that no town on the route will serve as great a reputation as Brookville.
- Unique in several particulars, Brookville’s 1922 Coit-Alber Chautauqua will bring no greater novelty than a gigantic rally of Men’s Bible Classes which it is planned to hold at hte Chautauqua tent at Brookville Park on Sunday, July 2, in the midst of Chautauqua.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 3, 1947
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- A signal honor has been paid to Brookville with the call to Rome of the Rev. Joseph L. Shannon, D. D., as Professor of Theology in St. Monica’s International College, it was learned Wednesday. Father Shannon is the only one from the United States chosen as a member of the faculty of the International College which has as its students outstanding scholars from more than twenty countries throughout the world.
- Six teachers, including one who had been in naval service several years, tendered their resignations at a special meeting of the Brookville school board Tuesday evening.
- Reopening service, marking the repairs costing more than $3,000 and redecoration on the second floor of the Methodist Church, is scheduled on Sunday, July 6.
Jeffersonian Democrat
June 22, 1972
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Grade school students at Clarion Limestone will be reassigned in order to create a middle school, it was determined at the meeting of the school board on Thursday evening.
- Pinecrest Country Club will be the scene of a Community Award Luncheon on Tuesday, June 27.
- The Third Annual Brookville Slo-Pitch Softball Tournament has a field of 26 teams.
Jeffersonian Democrat
June 26, 1997
Randy Bartley, Editor
- Not many homes in the Brookville area sell for a million bucks but a ranch house in the Terri-Glen section is worth that much to the Brookville Area School District.
- Thursday, the Brookville Area School Board of Directors adopted the amended 1997-98 school budget and a pari of tax increases.
- The battle over the Eagle and Leatherwood landfills in Jefferson County will hinge on the so-called “Shuster Amendmnt.”