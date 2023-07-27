Jeffersonian Democrat
July 28 1898
John McMurray, Editor
- The foundation for the new school building is nearly finished.
- The first Jefferson County man to be killed in the present war Clem Rettinger, of Ringgold Township. He was a member of the 10th U.S. Regulars.
- The new revenue stamps have engraved on them a facsimile of the battleship Maine. The ship is pictured as going at full speed and is a silent, though constant, reminder of the loss of the pride of the American Navy, and 266 of her brave sailor boys.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 26, 1923
Willis Geist Newbold, Editor
- Fire broke out at 11 o’clock Monday evening at the old Longview Hotel property opposite the Pennsylvania railroad freight and passenger stations, reducing it to ruins within two hours. Coming in the midst of the Brookville Fire Department’s campaign for funds for needed apparatus, the fire furnished an object lesson for the boro’s helplessness against fire in the outlying districts. It is probable nothing prevented a serious conflagration except a lack of wind.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 29, 1948
H. E. McMurray, Editor
- One more relic of the past in Brookville disappeared last week when borough workmen replaced the last of the old wooden “bridges” in the borough with a reinforced concrete structure. The bridge, spanning the small flow which runs into the North Fork just above the East Main Street bridge, comes down the Litchtown hill between East Main and Short streets, and crosses under Richards Street.
Jeffersonian Democrat
August 2, 1973
James W. MacMurray, editor
- Jefferson County is seeing an increasing need for foster homes, with a very special need for foster families who can accept teenage children, families of children, and children on an emergency basis.
- Formulation for the procedures for the operation of a regional promotion of five counties in tourism was discussed in length at a meeting of the Jefferson County Tourist Promotion Agency.
Jeffersonian Democrat
July 30, 1998
Randy Bartley, Editor
- The Jefferson County Commissioners could only use one word regarding James Winner’s plans for the former Jefferson County Service Center – disappointed. Winner, an entrepreneur from Sharon, revealed his plans Saturday and those plans were not what the commissioners anticipated.
- A twilight fire at the Gold Eagle Inn in Brookville Monday was quickly extinguished, but not before an estimated $30,000 damage was caused by the fire and smoke.
- Jefferson County has been selected to serve as a model for other counties in the nation. Jefferson County was one of three counties chosen nationwide to serve as a model for the sustainable communities pilot project.