BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area High School students had a glimpse into the future last week when they had an opportunity to explore a variety of vocations at the high school’s annual Career Fair.
Sixteen local businesses were represented at the Career Fair, offering information about jobs ranging from manufacturing to health care.
Each student was asked to visit at least four of the booths and complete a worksheet with information about the services provided by the company, possible careers that would interest the student in working for the company, skills and education needed, salary and how to learn more about the company.
Along with providing information to the students, many of the businesses offered snacks and hand-outs. Some gave students a hands-on experience, such as using a CPR simulator.
High school principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni said, “The BAHS Career Fair was a huge success at providing our students with insight into career opportunities that are available close to home. Students also interacted with professionals who shared valuable information about what students’ education and skills needed to obtain a career in the fields that interest them.”
Businesses represented at the Career Fair included Beverage-Air, U. S. Army, Miller Fabrication Solutions, Brookville Equipment, Famco, Matson Lumber, Brookville Chamber of Commerce, DCNR – Department of Forestry, Superior Energy Resources, Jefferson County Emergency Services, DuBois Nursing Home, Penn Highlands, Career Link, Farmers National Bank and Christ the King Manor.
Barbazzeni said, “The coolest thing that came out of this event was the collaboration between the school and the local businesses and military. The local business and military representatives shared they also gained benefits from their interactions with the students. Several business representatives were able to recruit summer workers and potential full-time employees. From the perspective of the school administration, faculty and students, this event needs to happen every year, and the business and military representatives concurred the same sentiments. “