BROOKVILLE — Five years of Brookville Area High School Hall of Fame inductions have raised the list of standout individuals to 16.
Last Thursday night at the high school auditorium, three individuals, two of them posthumously, were honored in a short ceremony. Friday night, all the inductees were recognized at halftime of the Homecoming football game against Bradford.
After posthumous inductees John DeMotte and Andy Hastings were recognized, Rhonda Mays, a 2000 BAHS graduate, praised her alma mater’s influence on her career that basically is summed up by fighting the bad guys and sticking up for the good guys.
Mays is the Washington, D.C.,-based International Republican Institute’s (IRI) regional deputy director for Asia. In this role, she oversees implementation of political party development, democratic governance, civil society, elections, women’s political engagement, youth leadership, religious tolerance and countering violent extremism programs in more than a dozen countries in Asia.
Much of her work lately has dealt with the political unrest of Myanmar, formerly known as Burma.
“This career has never really been a conscious choice,” Mays said Thursday night. “Once I found this work, I never considered any other career path, because it was a given that I had to be involved in this global movement for democracy because I’ve been fortunate to spend a lot of time with amazing democracy activists and former political prisoners, people who have sacrificed more than you can ever imagine or understand in their respective struggles for democracy, and the recognition of the basic human rights for me. It’s always been those people who deserve recognition and praise for the brave work and their steadfastness and patience in the face of horrific brutality.”
Mays praised her alma mater for preparing her for an international career. She started with her presenter, Carole Briggs, then continued through with Linda Taylor and Dixie Piper in high school along with Bill Kutz, another BAHS Hall of Famer.
“So as a teacher I did my best to introduce my students to this much larger world of ours and Rhonda Mays took the bait 30-some years ago,” Briggs said, mentioning that her young student’s History Day project was about the influenza epidemic that hit Jefferson County during World War 1.
“From the beginning of her career she tells me she had never wanted to do anything else but be an advocate for democracy and human rights and to be the kind of person who works against evil and bad things and to work against those things that are a danger to our democracy,” Briggs said.
“It was in her class that I started to develop a foundation for critical thinking and to have exposure to new ideas, literature and art beyond what a shy little girl in a small town might normally be exposed to,” Mays said.
“When I was high school, Mrs. Dixie Piper and the late Linda Taylor were the twin pillars of the underclassmen English experience,” Mays said. “Mrs. Taylor drilled into me the writing skills that not only got me through college and grad school, but that I still draw on every single day in my career. Mrs. Piper and Mrs. Taylor were women with smart wit and an amazing sense of humor. I learned to not take myself too seriously and the immeasurable value of a good laugh.
“People often ask me how I ended up working on democracy and human rights and there are several formative experiences, but one of the most influential was my time in the late Bill Kutz government class. it was Mr. Kutz who sparked my interest in the political.
“It was in his class my vague teenage ideas about rights and freedom and justice converged into the notion, my firmly held belief that democratic systems of governance where all people can participate and have a voice and the way they are governed are the essential bedrock of human liberty and dignity,” she said. “It is that premise that has been the foundation of my life’s work.”
Mays joined IRI in 2014 to manage the Institute’s programs in Burma, and subsequently oversaw IRI’s work elsewhere in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Laos and regional youth engagement through the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI). Mays is a civil society expert with more than a decade of experience in democracy, human rights and advocacy work. As an advisor to IRI’s Civil Society Development Community of Practice, she offers IRI staff across all regions guidance in best practices and innovative approaches for supporting civil society in challenging political contexts.
Prior to joining IRI, Mays was the Asia lead on Freedom House’s Emergency Assistance Program, providing support to threatened human rights defenders and civil society organizations (CSO) in the region. In that time she worked extensively with former political prisoners in Burma, providing assistance to help them reestablish their lives after release from prison, and worked on religious freedom and LBGTI rights issues in Southeast Asia. She also briefed U.S. government officials and members of congress on human rights issues in Asia to inform foreign policy decisions impacting the region.
Mays started her career at the National Endowment for Democracy, administering grants to local CSO’s across Southeast Asia and helping develop their organizational and technical capacity.
Mays holds a BA in International Politics from Penn State University and completed graduate coursework in Southeast Asian Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, focusing on the political history of Southeast Asia and the role of nationalism in independence-era Burma and Indonesia.
She previously lived in Jakarta, Indonesia and speaks Indonesian.
“I’m just a lucky kid from a small town in Pennsylvania who’s been fortunate enough to find myself in a place where I can provide them a little bit of support along the way,” Mays summed up.
John DeMotte
DeMOTTE WAS A 1947 BROOKVILLE HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATE who want on to become a was a leading Brookville business and community leader for a half century. He began his career as a meat cutter for Russie’s Supermarket in Brookville while in high school. In the early 1950’s he began selling Prudential Life Insurance and was promoted to district manager in the Pittsburgh region in 1957.
In 1960, he purchased Sterck’s Newsstand in Brookville and opened DeMans. Over the years DeMans had served Brookville as a newsstand and gift shop, and still operates as a regional distributor of athletic team sporting goods.
DeMotte gave his life and service to Brookville. DeMotte was active as a trustee at the First Baptist Church in Brookville, served several years as president of the Brookville Borough Council and for many years as chairman of the Brookville Municipal Authority.
David Taylor, another BAHS Hall of Famer, presented DeMotte.
“John took over DeMans and together they became a widely respected Main Street fixture for more than five decades,” said Taylor, who credited DeMotte for his hiring as the Borough Manager for a six-year stint in the 1980s. “His leadership took DeMans from a modest newsstand to a major local business that included a Hallmark Greeting Card section, a gift shop and a sporting goods department that provided a myriad of athletic equipment and clothing as well as scoreboards for indoor and outdoor use.”
DeMotte’s son Jack accepted his Hall of Fame honor with his sisters Darlene DeMotte and Sharon Goldsmith also in attendance
“We gratefully accept this honor bestowed upon our father John and I’d like to thank the Brookville Area School District and the Hall of Fame Committee and everyone who has helped make this event possible,” Jack thanked.
“I was very fortunate to work beside my dad every day from 1973 until his passing in 2014. I was privileged to see first-hand the make of a leader. … If dad was here today, I’m certain he would say this truly belongs to the hundreds of people he has met with and served with along the way that made all of this possible,” he continued.
“My dad’s life was truly an example of servant leadership and for this we will be eternally grateful,” he finished.
Andy Hastings
1912 GRADUATE ANDY HASTINGS, over 100 years after he played his last football game the University of Pittsburgh, still ranks No. 7 on the team’s all-time scoring list.
Hastings, a multi-sport star who lettered in baseball and basketball at Pitt as well, never played football at Brookville since the school discontinued the sport earlier because of the national outcry against violence inherent to football at the time. He eventually starred in the sport while attending Kiski Prep after high school and that caught the attention of Pitt and by his sophomore year with the Panthers, he was under the guidance of new head coach, the legendary Pop Warner.
In his four seasons at Pitt — 1914-1916 and 1919 after two years serving in World War I — Hastings led the Panthers in scoring every year. He was a fullback and halfback in Warner’s famous wing-T offense that churned out a 30-3-1 record while Hastings was there. His 255 points scored — 30 touchdowns, 36 point-after kicks and 13 field goals — over 100 years later still ranks No. 7 on the team’s all-time list.
Hastings helped lead the Panthers to two national championships in 1916 and 1917.
His two years in France serving at an Army Hospital near the front lines led him into the path of another Brookville native Harry G. Smail, and it was through the efforts of Smail that Hastings would be honored in his home town. Smail, who had never met Hastings until they were in France during the war, attributed his survival to Hastings’ care and attention.
Hastings died of cancer in 1934 and five years after that the high school gymnasium — then located near the current Northside Elementary School — was named in Hastings’ honor.
Jeffersonian Democrat Sports Editor Rich Rhoades presented and accepted on Hastings’ behalf. He cited the words said by one of Hastings’ former Pitt teammates and football coach Jock Sutherland, who was on hand at the ceremony honoring Hastings at the newly named BHS gymnasium.
Sutherland called Hastings, “A hard, fighting athlete who was undoubtedly the most popular man on the campus. A man whose memory is as green as the turf which blankets his grave. ... This large gathering is the greatest tribute that could be paid to anyone, a tribute of love and esteem. I dedicate this fine building in the name of one who was a perfect example of clean living men, Charles Elliott Hastings.”
All 16 Hall of Fame plaques can be seen in the high school lobby in the entrance hallway to the gymnasium.