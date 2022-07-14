The Jefferson County Fair has many classes available for bakers to demonstrate their skills. There are classes for young and old bakers. The General Exhibits Committee has added several new classes/contests to their lineup.
Groundhog cookies
The Spicy Groundhog Cookie recipe contest has been scheduled for Wednesday night, July 20. Exhibitors are provided a recipe to make groundhog cookies. This contest is open to all ages. The recipe is available on the fair’s website, www.jeffcofair.com.
Apple pie
The 2022 Blue Ribbon Apple Pie baking contest will be held Monday, July 18.
The contest is sponsored by The Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. Over 100 fairs across Pennsylvania will offer cash prizes for the best pie. Jefferson County Fair’s contest is preliminary competition that leads to the selection of the final Blue Ribbon Apple Pie winner held each January at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Chocolate cake
The 2022 Homemade Chocolate Cake contest will be held on Tuesday, July 19. The contest is sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs (PSACF).
Angel food
The Angel Food Cake contest is returning to the competitive exhibit lineup at the Jefferson County Fair this year.
The Incredible Angel Food Cake contest, sponsored by Pennsylvania Egg Farmers and the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, will be held on Monday, July 18.
Baking a cake is a very rewarding area of home cookery. There are two main types of cakes, butter and foam (egg-leavened). Angel food is the classic example of a foam cake. The cake is 100% fat free and, because of the eggs, is a good source of the highest quality protein, as well a source of choline, which is essential to memory and brain development.
Cookies, brownies and bars
All junior bakers are encouraged to enter the 2022 PA Preferred™ Junior Baking Cookies-Brownies-Bars contest to be held Tuesday, July 19 .
The contest is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s PA Preferred™ program and coordinated by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs.
The goal of this PA Preferred™ Junior Baking Contest is to encourage young people across the commonwealth to participate in Pennsylvania’s agricultural fairs by showcasing Pennsylvania grown and produced products in their contest entries.
Contest rules
Entries must be delivered to the General Exhibits, blue Joe Shields Memorial Building between the hours of 4 and 5:30 p.m. the day of the contest (unless other arrangements are made with committee chairman Susan Alexander).
Complete rules for each of the contests are available on the Jefferson County Fair website www.jeffcofair.com or by emailing generalexhibits@gmail.com. If no computer is available you may call 814-715-6049 and leave a message if no answer.