Little League Baseball in Brookville began in 1950.
The first game was played between Country Club Foods and the Riverside Pirates on June 1, 1950. The original field was located on what’s now the northern end of Memorial Park in what was then called Municipal Park, not far from the current complex setup.
The original five teams consisted of boys ages 10 to 12 with the team sponsors being the two mentioned above, Sterck’s Terriers and Fulton’s Power Glide.
Since that first pitch and game that wound up being won 9-3 by Country Club, Little League has enabled countless numbers of children to play baseball at various ages. And since the league expanded to the softball ranks in the late 1980s and early 90s, that has applied to girls as well.
One year later in 1951, the league expanded to six teams as boys ages 9-12 within a radius of 10 miles of Brookville were eligible to play. There was just one league at that point, so kids who did not make one of the six 12-player rosters were “held in reserve.”
While Little League began in Williamsport in 1939, Brookville eventually got into league membership and in its second year competed in All-Star competition in its second year. But by 1953, the league’s all-stars were able to reach the state tournament which was hosted by Williamsport.
Manager Reid Henry and assistant Jim Spare were able to navigate through what was a single-elimination format to states with a roster that included Jimmy Zimmerman, Larry Fenstermaker, Bill Hulse, Guy Baughman, Bud Hulse, Ira Stahlman, Jim Racchini, Larry Foulkrod, Dick Wolf, Dick Dinger, Bill Moore, Dave Henry, Jim Hemmis and Gary Rhodes.
The only other time the league had a team reach the state tournament was 1971 when coaches Neil Silvis and Harold Larimer got their team also to Williamsport. The roster included Mark Booser, Doug Galbraith, Ron Mauk, Daryl Slimak, Doug and Howard Hubler, Rodney Silvis, Gary Larimer, John Hetrick, Tim Dinger, Roger Alderton, Jeff Harding, Terry Gadley, Bill Baughman, Max Wonderling and Kevin Osborne.
For the first 20 years of the league, Albert Zufall was President. It was his vision and leadership that got the league going and kept things rolling. He helped the league relocate for four seasons while the flood control project transformed the borough’s streams and banks to how they look today.
During that time, the field was relocated to Edmondson Field — a setup located near the corner of Spruce and Litch streets — for the 1961, 1962, 1963 and 1964 seasons. When the league returned to the old Fairgrounds site where it is today, the field was shifted south and named after its first President prior to the 1965 season.
Zufall remained the league’s president until he resigned following the 1970 season. In a Jeffersonian story published in the early 2000s, then longtime president Rick Baughman recalled that Zufall’s love for Brookville Area Little League was vital in the league’s efforts to recover from the flood of July 1996. Zufall left a considerable sum of money which was used to help the league rebuild and clean up the facility that was ravaged by debris from the flood waters.
In that story, Baughman estimated that the damage to the facilities at the complex totaled over $100,000. The league did recover and through the years added and upgraded. Prior that, the league played its first games under the lights at Zufall in the summer of 1984. Lights were added to McKinley Field in 2001 while the original press box that was built at Zufall when the league relocated in the mid-1960s was torn down and replaced by the current building in 2013.
Over the years, many volunteer hours, community support from individuals and businesses along with and community grants have enabled the league to handle the upkeep of the facility that has included up to seven ballfields — Zufall, Baughman, T-Ball and Kirby Hetrick Memorial fields at the complex, Comet Field and Blake Field (Northside).