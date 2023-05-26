SHIPPENSBURG — State champions times three.
The first day at the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships Friday at Shippensburg University couldn’t have gone much better for the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights.
Two top seeds, two state titles. Number four seed? Yep, that turned into another state title.
Junior Hayden Smith made it two gold medals in a row in the high jump while senior Evie Bliss, a state runner-up last year, broke the meet record in winning the javelin. Senior Landon Chalmers, seeded fourth in the discus after finishing second at districts, popped a big one and won the team’s third title.
All of that happening within an hour or so in a very busy Friday afternoon session.
Smith had to go indoors and use a pair of tennis shoes last year because of wet conditions in the outdoor high jump area and won with a leap of 6 feet, 5 inches.
This time around, outside in perfect hot and sunny conditions, Smith didn’t enter the marathon event until 6 feet, 4 inches. He nailed that on his first attempt, passed on 6 feet, 5 inches when meet officials went to that height to help sort out the field, then cleared 6 feet, 6 inches.
After watching runner-up Noah Gunderson missed on all three attempts at 6-6 and with title in hand, Smith cleared 6-8 on his second try, then missed on three shots at 6-11.
“Coming into the meet, I knew there was going to be a lot of competition and a lot more better guys,” said a smiling Smith. “I knew there was going to be higher heights, but I didn’t expect it to be 6-6 the winning jump. I thought 6-4. That’s what I’ve said. Some guys can pull a jump.”
Smith passed at 6-5 because, well, he knew he could clear 6-6 and perhaps more.
“It was tough,” he said. “There were three guys left. I was really confident in getting the 6-6 and I wanted to save my leg a little bit. I had an injury in basketball season, so my jumps haven’t been consistent lately.
“My attempt at 6-8 was the best jump I’ve had in awhile, but 6-11, you have to be patient and it’ll come.”
Bliss went from a likely Division II swimmer in college to a Bucknell recruit for track and field where she’ll of course throw the javelin.
Last year’s state runner-up thrown went 140 feet, 11 inches. She was shocked and thrilled.
This year, one week after breaking the District 9 meet record with a toss of 155 feet, 9 inches, she upped the ante quite a bit more on her first throw of the six-throw event.
170 feet, 2 inches. PIAA meet record. That topped a 13-year-old record of 167 feet, 2 inches set by Lakeview’s Fawn Miller.
“I feel like a different person,” Bliss laughed about the one-year turn of events. “I mentioned (wanting to break a meet record). I definitely wanted a PR, but once it left my hand it was, ‘Oh, wow.’ And I looked out and it still hadn’t landed yet and I thought, yeah, that was a good throw.”
Bliss’ second throw of 161 feet, 8 inches was over 18 feet better than the runner-up throw of Derry Area’s Sophia Mazzoni, who throw a 143-6 to earn silver.
“It’s just incredible, great,” Bliss summed up succintly.
At nearly the same time in the adjoining field, Chalmers was grinding out a gold in a crowded field of medal-worthy discus throwers. Winning the D9 title last year but failing to get any of his throws in the vector last year, Chalmers’ return was much, much better.
Chalmers and D9 champion Cam Wagner of Redbank Valley seeded No. 6 and No. 1 respectively going into the competition. Both made the finals with Wagner in fourth at 164-8 and Chalmers sixth at 161-9.
Nothing changed until the fifth round when Chalmers launched a throw of 171 feet, 1 inch. Then he improved on that on his final throw of 171 feet, 5 inches.
Laurel’s Brady Cooper, who led with his 167-8 until Chalmers passed him in the fifth round, earned the silver with that second-round throw. Wagner earned his third state medal, placing sixth with his 164-8.
“My goal today was to come in and break the school record in the discus and I was three feet off before states,” Chalmers said. “I didn’t have the best throws at districts, but I wanted to come and break the school record and did that today. But I didn’t expect to throw as far as I did. I knew I had a 170 in me, but I needed to make sure I hit my spot and I did that today and let it fly.”
The boys’ 20 team points had them in first place going into Saturday’s busier session of finals. Chalmers is seeded third in the shot put, the last team entry of the meet.
Also Friday for the girls, Daniella Farkas was 22nd in the 300 hurdles.
The boys got a 20th-place finish from Sam Morganti in the 400 dash while Logan Skibinski was 24th in the 200 dash and Skyler Roxbury was 22nd in the 110 hurdles. Morganti, Skibinski, Roxbury and J.P. Blauser were 22nd in the 4x400 relay.