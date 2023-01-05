BROOKVILLE — Beginning Monday, January 9, applications for this year’s Hometown Hero banners will be available.
Last year 233 veterans, including 60 new banners, were honored in the display.
This is the third year the banners will be displayed on Main Street and neighborhood streets to honor veterans who have served their country, as well as active duty veterans.
Chairman Lu Ann Murray said, “Any honorably discharged veteran, POW, KIA or MIA veteran who lived, is currently living or was born in the Brookville School or within a 10-mile radius of Brookville” may be included in the tribute.
“The veteran’s service may either be war time or peace time. Proof of honorable discharge is required for a banner,” she said.
Banners are displayed from Memorial Day through Veterans Day. The banners are also featured on the Military Tribute website: www.troopbanners/Brookville.
The cost of each banner package is $125 and includes one 24” x 36” double-sided banner for display as well as one 12” x 18” yard banner for personal use. The fee includes hardware and initial installation of the banners on utility poles in Brookville. Additional banners may be purchased for $10 each at the time of application, or for $20 each if purchased at a later date.
When the banners are taken down after Veterans Day, they can be picked up by the sponsor or placed in storage for future displays. All banners in good condition will be displayed again if a $25 installation fee is paid, Murray said.
Applications for the banners will be available at the Veterans Affairs office on Main Street as well as the offices of Sen. Cris Dush on South White Street and Rep. Brian Smith on Barnett Street. “The deadline for applications to be returned to these locations is March 17; no exceptions,” Murray said. “To comply with the integrity of the military tribute and to respect all veterans, each application will be verified and processed in the order they are received.”
An unedited original military photo or another appropriate photo (if not military photo is available) is to be included with the application. If no photo is available, a military ribbon or symbol may be used.
Payment must be made in full when the application is submitted. Payment may be made in cash, money order or personal check, maybe payable to Brookville Laurel Festival with “Hometown Hero Honoring” in the memo line.
All photos will be returned to the sponsor at the Honoring Ceremony, to be held Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m., when the banners will be dedicated as part of the Brookville Laurel Festival’s Hometown Hero Day.
For more information contact chairman Lu Ann Murray at 814-715-0269 or luannmurray0269@gmail.com.