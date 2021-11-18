Allegheny County Council is once again considering a bill to ban natural gas drilling under county parks. And once again, we believe the move is misguided.
We agree with proponents of the ban on some essential principles. For instance, public lands should be set aside for public use, not exploited for private profit. And county parks should be stewarded to preserve their natural beauty and to enhance their usefulness for recreation, not to maximize resource extraction.
However, allowing private companies to retrieve shale gas from a mile underneath county parks does nothing to damage the public nature of the land itself. And horizontal drilling technology allows the resource to be extracted without a single industrial truck or piece of equipment or tablespoon of concrete blemishing the park’s landscape.
Further, we have a proof of concept for how it works: The Range Resources shale gas operation near and under Deer Lakes Park, approved by county council in 2014, is completely invisible to park visitors. Despite the sincere but rather doomsday predictions of anti-drilling advocates, Deer Lakes has not only survived, it has thrived.
According to Allegheny County, Range Resources has met all its obligations under that lease, resulting in a $5 million investment across the county’s nine parks. In Deer Lakes specifically, this has meant a new playground, new bathroom facilities, wastewater treatment upgrades, and other recreational enhancements.
The only disappointment, which the county should consider in any future leases, is that annual royalties have come in at under half of the projected $3 million per year, in part due to fluctuation in the market price of natural gas.
Now, advocates for the ban would also point to general environmental and public health concerns about fracking. Here, we agree with the majority of experts: Hydraulic fracturing is a delicate process, but is generally a safe process — when best practices are scrupulously followed and no corners are cut. Potential corporate partners should be rigorously vetted, and regulations strictly enforced.
If, on the other hand, county council members believe that fracking is intrinsically dangerous, no matter what precautions are taken, they should seek to ban it countywide; it doesn’t make sense only to focus on county parks. If there’s no buy-in for that measure, then there shouldn’t be for this one — unless, as we suspect, it is largely a symbolic move, since there are no live proposals to drill under county parks.
We reiterate the point we made back in 2015, the last time this issue came to a vote on the council: Blanket bans on legitimate industrial operations make no more sense than blanket approvals. Every proposal should be considered on a case-by-case basis. A bid from one company to drill under one park might be worthy, while a bid from a different company to drill under another park might be dodgy.
It doesn’t necessarily violate our duty to steward public lands to allow shale gas to be extracted from beneath them. County council should return to more pressing business, then consider specific proposals when — or if — they come in.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Editorial Board