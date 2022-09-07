Barbara A. Rupp, 78, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville), passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Clarion Hospital.
Born August 16, 1944 in Charleston, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Glen and Helen (Hayes) Church.
She married Arthur R. Rupp on March 7, 1959. He survives.
Other survivors include two children, Christopher Rupp and his wife, Shannon, and Kathy Kunselman and her husband, Ron, both of New Bethlehem; five grandchildren, Chastity Adams, Courtney Ortz, Brad Ortz, Emmaleigh Rupp and Keihin Rupp; and five great-grandchildren.
There will be no services.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.