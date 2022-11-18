Barbara A. Shrecengost, 81, of Gerry, N.Y. went home with her Lord on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Born April 19, 1941 in Fairmount City, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Eunice Hilliard Neiswonger.
She was a 1959 graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
She was a dedicated wife of 57 years to the late Ronald A. Shrecengost; devoted mother of Hank A. (Suzanne) of Jamestown, N.Y., Dean Shrecengost of Ellery Center, N.Y. and Cindy (Tim) Lyons of Ada, Mich.; proud grandmother of McKenzie and Riley Lyons; sister of Sandra Nolf of Meadville and the late Jerry (late Vickie) and Butch Neiswonger.
A private burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Distant.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Jordan Funeral Home of Sinclairville, N.Y.