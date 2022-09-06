Barbara Anne Shrecengost, 73, has been reunited in heaven with her late husband Robert Lee Shrecengost after her passing on September 2, 2022.
Born July 28, 1949, Barbara, also known as Iggy or Aunt Igg, grew up in Dayton and is a descendant of the Thomas Hindman Marshall family.
She loved her family, friends, God and country unconditionally.
Barbara proudly supported the Second Amendment without waver and was a positive influence on anyone blessed enough to have met her.
Survivors include her daughters, Jacki and Jill; granddaughter, Kasey; nephew, Michael; niece, Amanda Whetzel; the two children of her late sister, Cindy; sister, Betsy (Shaffer) Bojalad and her son, Jesse Pelky; sister, Louise DeVaughn and her children, nephew, Rebel and niece, Tara (DeVaughn) Juart; brother, William C. Shaffer and his daughters, Michelle and Nicole.
In lieu of flowers or donations, Barbara would ask that everyone please vote to support the Second Amendment and to understand "Do Unto Others" (Matthew 7:12).
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Shumaker Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
An additional hour of viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Funeral services will follow the hour of visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Ringgold.
Online condolences can be made at www.Shumakerfh.com.