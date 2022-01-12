Barbara Jane (Bartley) Blair, 83, of Brookville, passed away during the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 11, 2022, while at her home.
Born November 18, 1938, in Sligo, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Raymond and Frances Jane (Barto) Bartley.
She was a 1956 graduate of Union School District.
After graduation, she worked as a secretary for Beals Insurance in Knox.
She married Kenneth “Ken” Arthur Blair on August 18, 1957, also in Sligo. He survives.
She stayed home to raise three children, then worked for The Leader-Vindicator as social editor and proofreader. Later she worked part time for Columbia Gas Corp.
Mrs. Blair was a past member of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church and a member of Emerickville United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday School and served in women’s ministry.
Barbara was a faithful follower of the Lord.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed reading and quilting.
Mrs. Blair enjoyed traveling south each winter to Myrtle Beach and going on bus trips.
She loved spending time with her family, attending church and Sunday School, and having her quiet time with the Lord each day.
In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by three children, Karen D. (Blair) and her husband, Joseph Snyder, of Indiana, Rick A. Blair of DuBois, Cathy J. (Blair) Hagen of Brookville; five grandchildren, Brian Snyder and his wife, Vanessa, Erin Hagen, Justin Snyder and his wife, Jessica, Jessica (Blair) and her husband, Andrew Hannah and Erica (Blair) and her husband, Tyler Connelly; 12 great grandchildren, Jordan Hannah, Kaydence Connelly, Bethanie Hannah, Ayden Connelly, Benjamin Hannah, Lilly Connelly, Caleb Snyder, Lucia Snyder, Lincoln Connelly, Katherine Snyder, Zachary Snyder and Andrew Snyder; and one sister, Mary Emma (Bartley) Hooks of Newport, R.I.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the McKinney – D’Argy Funeral Home in Brookville.
A second viewing will take place on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Emerickville United Methodist Church in Brookville. A funeral service will take place immediately following the second viewing, beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gary Sheesley officiating.
Final interment will take place at Herman Cemetery in New Bethlehem, Clarion County.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.