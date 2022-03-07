Barbara Jean Lamison, 87, of Renfrew, formerly of Prospect, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Advanced Care Center in Butler.
Born August 24, 1934 in Kittanning, she was the daughter of Ralph and Virginia (Campbell) Toy.
She was a 1952 graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
She graduated from Beauty School and previously worked as cafeteria manager at Redbank Valley School District before working with her husband at J. D. Lamison Drilling Company. She retired in 1996 as their secretary.
Jim and Barb loved to travel and took their RV all across the country, as well as many trips to Myrtle Beach and the Amish communities of Berlin, Ohio and Lancaster.
After retirement, they traveled to Florida in the winter months and purchased a home in Ft. Myers.
Barbara was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Prospect for many years.
Mrs. Lamison was a member of the Eastern Star and a Past Matron of the Butler Chapter No. 45. She was an avid quilter and created many various needlecrafts.
She enjoyed nothing more than having a good meal at a restaurant.
Barbara loved her dogs Barney and Rusty, who were a source of much laughter and joy.
Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, James D. Lamison, whom she married on November 24, 1955; her daughter, Karen Ford and husband, Edward, of Slippery Rock; her granddaughters, Sarah Ford and Elizabeth Ford; her brother, Richard Toy and wife, Judy, of Knox; two sisters, Joan Leighton and husband, Jim, of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Linda Horan and husband, Bill of Albany, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Judy Phillips.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Kittanning.
An Eastern Star Service will be held at 6:45 p.m.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the funeral home, with the Rev. William Mumaw officiating.
Interment will be Squirrel Hill Cemetery in New Bethlehem.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc of Kittanning.
