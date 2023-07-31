Barbara (Mogle) Haughney, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 28, 2023 following a brief illness.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathleen (Gray) Rohrer and Sarah Haughney; and two grandchildren, James and Madeleine Rohrer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her husband, John, of 40 years.
Barbara grew up in rural Porter Township with her parents Jack and Helen Mogle. She spent many happy hours at her grandfather’s service station accompanied by her beloved boxer Ginger.
She studied abroad in Argentina in high school and took her parents to visit with her host family years later.
Her college years took her to Penn State University where she met her husband, John. After their marriage, they settled in Pittsburgh before ultimately moving to suburban life in Plum to bring up their daughters, and of course Barbara’s beloved cat, Fast Eddie.
Barbara and John spent their years raising Kathleen and Sarah on the Gospel of Penn State: football games at Beaver Stadium, bittersweet mint ice cream from The Creamery, The Nittany Lion Inn, the Lion’s statue, The Corner Room and The Deli. She may have also "forced" John to switch sports allegiances from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh. No Eagles nor Phillies cheering in her house. Her house demanded that attention be paid to Franco Harris and Jack Ham, Roberto Clemente and Willie Stargell.
Her interests were varied and eclectic. She was the best cook in the land and particularly loved having the girls’ friends over for large dinner parties.
She read voraciously and valued education. She traveled and loved fashion, and music and theater. She did, however, despise making arts and crafts. Rumor has it that Bethel United Presbyterian Church may have banned her from ever teaching a craft in Sunday School. Kathleen and Sarah endorse this ban. There was a papier-mâché incident in the 1990s. It wasn’t pretty. The Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania also endorse this ban.
After John’s death, Barbara spent her final years traveling to Florida and California to see her daughters and grandchildren.
She went to China and the United Kingdom, took a few trips out west to see the national parks, New York, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and of course frequent road trips to Penn State.
She had a robust friendship circle whom she adored: The MMs, the Moore family, the Walls family, her book club, church friends, Penn State friends, former work pals, her YMCA ladies and fellow former Girl Scout moms.
There’s almost too much to say about Barbara. So, we’ll leave you with the one thing she would want you all to do: vote blue in 2024.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Jobe Funeral Home in Monroeville, located at 445 Beatty Road.
Funeral services will be held at at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Bethel United Presbyterian Church located at 418 Beatty Road in Monroeville.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the John and Helen Mogle Scholarship through Bridge Builders Community Foundations.
Online condolences may be left at www.jobefuneralhome.com.