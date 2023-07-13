Once again kids of all ages will enjoy the rides provided by Bartlebaugh Amusements for the 2023 Jefferson County Fair.
Since 1984, Bartlebaugh Amusements, Inc. has been taking its high quality show to help numerous non-profit organizations raise funds throughout the northeastern United States. Bartlebaugh Amusements takes pride in its immaculate condition and impeccable safety record.
Bartlebaugh has an excellent safety record, with ongoing safety training and six Class 2 PA Department of Agriculture Amusement Ride Inspectors on site.
Additionally, Bartlebaugh Amusements offers a variety of food choices and midway games to satisfy everyone’s appetite for delicious food and entertainment. Whether you’re in the mood for funnel cake or cotton candy or just a game of skee ball, Bartlebaugh Amusements has just the thing for you.
The carnival will open at 5 p.m. each evening. On Saturday the carnival will open at 1 p.m.