BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School District Music Department will kick off the Christmas season with two concerts next week.
Senior high students will present their concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 6. Featured during the concert will be the orchestra, concert choir and concert band.
Junior high students will present their concert Thursday, December 8, also at 7 p.m. Performing will be the junior high orchestra, junior high choir and junior hight band.
Continuing the holiday tradition, the elementary winter concert will be presented Thursday, December 15 at 7 p.m. The concert will feature the fifth and sixth grade orchestra, elementary choir and fifth and sixth grade band.
All concerts will be held in the Brookville Area High School auditorium and will feature a variety of seasonal and secular selections. All performances are free and open to the public.