OFFENSIVE SIDE
The DuBois offense will return a handful of skill players while they’ll look forward to others to step up in other spots. Cam-Ron Hays picked up most of the passing yards last year, throwing for 786 yards, seven TDss and six interceptions. He’ll be back for his senior campaign after sharing time under center with then-senior Austin Mitchell last year. At running back, Austin Henery returns as the team’s leading rusher, notching 455 yards on 88 carries and six touchdowns. Where the Beavers will have to find production, however, will come at the wideout spot. Gone are the top five receivers from a year ago, including Derraick Burkett (41-430, 6 TDs). The top receiver back is Kaden Clark, who enters his junior year having five receptions for 38 yards last year.
DEFENSIVE SIDE
Graduation wasn’t the friend of the Beavers on the defensive end, as eight of the team’s top 10 tacklers are no longer there. Somewhere they’ll need to replace linebackers Christian Kirk and Justin Bankovich, who had 92 and 90 tackles, respectively. Part of that could come from Dalton Yale, who notched 41 tackles as a junior. Others that contributed defensively that will be on the gridiron for the Beavers are Garrett Frantz and lineman Zack Gallagher.
OVERALL OUTLOOK
DuBois almost broke its 25-year playoff win drought last year, falling in a 14-13 heartbreaker to University Prep in a District 8/9 Class 4A subregional game. They hope to finally get that elusive victory this season with head coach TJ Wingard entering his third season. That playoff loss also ended the Beavers’ season last year at 5-6 .