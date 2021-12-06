DuBOIS — Last season, the DuBois Beavers boys basketball team racked up an 18-6 record before losing in the District 8/9/10 Class 5A subregional finals to Cathedral Prep. Heading into this season, the Beavers will look to replace seven graduating seniors — six of which were the top point scorers.
Head coach Dave Bennett — who enters his fourth season at the helm at DuBois — said they’ll rely on senior leadership to guide its team of 18 kids this season.
“We have been pleased with the early season practices,” Bennett said. “Everyone is working hard and our seniors are doing a great job of setting a great example while demonstrating the standard that we expect.”
This year’s squad has four seniors, with Bennett stating Chooch Husted — a 6’4” forward — will be one of the players helping to pick up where last year’s graduating class and then senior Lennon Lindholm — who was a first team selection for last year’s Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express All-Star team with 14.2 points per game — left off.
“We expect (Husted) to be one of the top players in District 9 this year,” Bennett said, as Husted averaged 4.7 ppg and 4.0 rebounds per game last season.
The Beavers won’t lack size, as fellow senior Al Pasternak is a 6’3” post player that Bennett said will also play a large role. Guards include the 6’3” senior Ryan Kovalyak and senior Joey Foradora, listed at 5’11”.
The junior class will also look to contribute and provide depth with its four players in 6’2” guard Andrew Shaffer-Doan, 6’2” guard Drew Gudalis, 6’1” forward Ben Hickman and 5’8” guard Max Smith.
“In addition to (the seniors and juniors), we have a few sophomores that are pushing for playing time,” Bennett said.
The sophomore class includes Cameron Thompson, Rudy Williams, Carson Corle and Tyson Kennis — as there are also six freshmen on the squad.
“We will be in more of an underdog role this year with losing our top six scorers to graduation,” Bennett said.
Of the seven players that were lost to graduation, three are playing college basketball this year, with Lindholm and Jordin Sommers at Pitt Bradford and Nick Felix at Penn State Behrend.
Bennett said two of the strengths coming from this year’s roster will be its team chemistry and its relentless work ethic, along with its overall height and post play.
“Our post players will also be a big strength that we will rely on heavily,” Bennett said.
But with strengths, there are also typically weaknesses, one of which is one they can improve on as the season progresses — that being overall inexperience.
“We are very confident in our group of players, but they have not had much varsity experience due to the group of seniors that we had last season,” Bennett said.
Bennett, a long time area coach with previous stops at Brockway and Penn State DuBois, will have Greg Monaco, Carl Lias and Cole Kriner on the staff as they’ll look to improve in each game this year.
DuBois will take to the hardwood for the first time this season on Friday at the Keystone Tip-Off Tournament as they’ll play Clarion at 6:30 p.m.
“We are all looking forward to the journey of this new season,” Bennett said. “It will also be exciting to have fans at the games again this year.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Ryan Kovalyak, Joey Foradora, Chooch Husted, Al Pasternak. Juniors: Drew Gudalis, Ben Hickman, Max Smith, Andrew Shaffer-Doan. Sophomores: Cameron Thompson, Rudy Williams, Carson Corle, Tyson Kennis. Freshmen: Isaac Brigger, Aiden West, Carter Vos, Isaiah Korney, Isaac Smith, Tyler Chamberlin.