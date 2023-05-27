FALLS CREEK — If you’re an avid golfer that’s never been to Beechwoods Golf Course in Falls Creek, chances are you’d look at the scorecard and think that it’s an easy place to play with it measuring just 5,276 yards from the white tees. However, the scenic course offers plenty to enjoy from for the casual weekend player and the hardcore golfer alike.
The 18-hole course, located at 1618 Airport Rd., Falls Creek, opened in 1992 by owners Fred and Jackie Crawford. Manager Marcie Piazza said Fred originally built a driving range on the property and things just grew from there.
“(Fred) designed it and he’s still designing it, constantly making changes,” Piazza said of the course that has four sets of tees (red, gold, white and blue — the blue tops out at 5,607 yards).
Beechwoods is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to dusk — including holidays. Tee times are preferred due to the potential of tournaments/leagues going on, but Piazza said walk-ins are accepted.
“We’re kind of a blue-collar course,” Piazza said. “(Fred) never wanted to make it like a country club-type feel.”
Because of that, collared shirts aren’t required — as long as you’re wearing sleeves on your shirt, you’re welcome.
“It’s a nice little course,” Piazza said as she’s worked at Beechwoods for five years.
The summer months can be quite busy, with Piazza citing the end of school in the summers as the peak time of the year. Amenities include a fully stocked pro shop and a snack shack of sorts for those wanting beer or other alcohol to help loosen up the 1st tee shot.
The front nine is a par 34 and includes just one par 5 — the 426-yard hole No. 2 that doglegs to the left. A good tee shot can have hitters going for the green in two.
One of the signature holes of the course is the par 3, 132-yard No. 3 that has elevated tee boxes to the green below with a bank in the back that creates a stadium-like atmosphere. Piazza said this is where the course gets the most hole-in-one opportunities from.
Hole No. 8 is a short par 4 at 251 yards that is basically a 90-degree dogleg to the left that allows plenty of risk/reward when deciding to bomb it over the trees or taking the safe approach up the fairway with a short wedge shot left for your second.
With the course only being 5,276 yards from the white tees, all of the par 4s are under 400 yards — the opening hole being 358 yards as the longest — as it allows those not long off of the tee to take a methodical approach around the holes. The front nine also boasts holes that require shots to be hit in tighter areas whereas the back nine is a bit more forgiving for the most part, with many holes allowing those with wayward tee shots to recover relatively easy for your second shot.
Hole No. 13 is the course’s toughest and comes in the form of a par 5 that’s 532 yards — the only one of the three par 5s over 500 yards. An errant tee shot isn’t the end of the world on this one as a miss to the right can easily be recovered from. Your second shot sets you up for how “easy” you’d like to make your third shot over the water. Go long to the left of the pond and you can have a wedge shot across for your third. But if you’re farther back on your first two shots, you do have the option of playing a shot of 200+ yards in yet another risk/reward moment of reaching the green by going directly over the pond.
Water technically comes into play on half of the holes, but three of those (No. 1, No. 14 and No. 16) have water directly after the tee box, meaning you’ll be safe unless you get a dreaded shank off the tee.
The final two holes of the course include the par 3, 135-yard No. 7 that also has water in play if you miss short or short to the right. However, you can miss pin high to the left also short left and still be dry. Hole No. 18 is the final three par 5s with the finishing hole being 462 yards that doglegs slightly to the right. Coming into play here for the big hitters is the option of going for the green in two by hitting it directly over the barn along the right side of the hole.
You’re likely to see wildlife of all kinds as you play nine or 18 at the course, with deer roaming around and ducks, geese and other animals nearby.
For those wanting to be in leagues, Beechwoods has usual leagues to choose from. The senior league plays on Thursdays at 9 a.m. with Piazza saying anyone aged 55 and over wanting to play in the 18-hole league can call the course before noon Wednesday. A 9-hole mixed league runs on Thursday nights.
Golfers wanting to give Beechwoods a try can book a tee time by calling (814) 371-7611.