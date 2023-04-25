LIMESTONE – The 5th Annual Beer, Wine and Shine Festival will be held at the Limestone Fire Hall on Saturday, May 6.
Benefitting the Lucky Cats Get’n Fixed organization, the event will be held from 3 to 8 p.m.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the event. A $5 admission ticket is available to those not sampling the drinks.
All guests must be age 21 or older to attend.
Tickets can be purchased at the following locations: Craig’s Barber Place, Palmer’s Store, Mayport Shell, Distant Village Mart, Hollenbaugh’s Meat Market, New Bethlehem A-Plus, Hard Core Tire, Zach’s Restaurant and Emery’s Store.
For more information, email luckycatsgetnfixed@gmail.com, or call Tina at (814) 227-5670 or Jean at (814) 275-1358.