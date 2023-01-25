Belinda Smith left this world on Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home in Seminole.
Born Belinda Pearl Hadden in Cleveland, Ohio on March 28, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Alverta (Shumaker) Hadden.
Belinda married William "Bill” Miles Smith and had three sons, William Miles Jr., Michael Joseph and Brent Douglas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Smith; and two sisters, Susanne Spiewak and Norita Harris
Belinda moved to Texas where she lived for many years before returning to her beloved family farm.
Known for her love of family, for being a great pool player and for her dry sense of humor, she will be missed by her numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends.
According to her wishes, after cremation, she will be interred alongside the love of her life, Bill.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local nonprofit charity of choice.
