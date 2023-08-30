St. Marys 27, Ridgway 20; Moniteau 14, Elk County Catholic 7; DuBois 35, Brockway 34; Struthers 21, Brookville 20; Punxsutawney 31, Kane 13; Redbank Valley 42, Karns City 27; Clearfield 28, Forest Hills 23; Windber 38, Curwensville 20
agate
Ben Week 2 picks
Tags
Chris Wechtenhiser
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
News in your inbox
What's Trending
-
Elk County man found guilty of drug delivery resulting in death
-
PSP: 19-year-old from Reynoldsville dies in crash on Route 322
-
Next generation learns tradition of baking Calliari's famous Italian bread
-
Judge OKs emergency injunction to stop 'buyout' of DuBois' manager's contract
-
MONDAY MEETING: Get to know Kathy Beckes
-
Johnsonburg woman accused of assaulting hospital staff, police officers
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
DuBois bests Karns City in a shootout
-
Local man accused of rape after DuBois incident
-
Puhala takes over Brockway girls program