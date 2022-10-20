DuBois 34, Moniteau 13; Redbank Valley 27, Brockway 23; Central Clarion 31, St. Marys 21; Clearfield 49, Central Mountain 6; Union/ACV 17, Ridgway 14; Mount Union 28, Curwensville 17; Elk County Catholic 35, Sheffield 0

