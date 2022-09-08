Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman has not fully recovered from the serious stroke he suffered in May. His campaign has acknowledged his obvious struggles with “auditory processing” and speech, but the persistence of those struggles has contrasted with the campaign’s rosier predictions of a return to the rigors of campaigning, including debating his opponent, Mehmet Oz.
If Mr. Fetterman is not well enough to debate his opponent, that raises serious concerns about his ability to serve as a United States senator.
None of this excuses the antics of Mr. Oz’s campaign, which has decided that its candidate will benefit from dragging the race deeper and deeper into the muck. The low point thus far is the Oz campaign’s cruelly satirical “concession” that it will fund “any additional medical personnel (Mr. Fetterman) might need to have on standby” during a debate.
Mr. Oz has decided, oddly, to distance himself from his own campaign’s actions, as if it’s an unaffiliated super PAC. That’s not how this works: Spokespeople speak for the candidate. That’s why they’re called spokespeople. If Mr. Oz’s staff has gone rogue, he should fire them.
And if Mr. Oz would like to suggest his opponent is not being straightforward about his health — a serious but legitimate charge when competing for the intense and important work of a U.S. senator — he can do so without sandbox bullying. It was unbecoming when Donald Trump pulled these kinds of stunts, and it’s unbecoming now.
That said, Mr. Oz has raised legitimate concerns. If Mr. Fetterman’s communication skills have not yet recovered sufficiently to effectively debate his opponent, many voters will have concerns about his ability to represent them effectively in Washington. While he has gamely undertaken more campaign events and media interviews in recent weeks, Mr. Fetterman still speaks haltingly and relies on closed captioning to fully understand his conversation partners.
Mr. Fetterman’s campaign asserts confidently that he will make a full recovery, and that he is doing the hard work — including speech therapy — to accelerate that recovery. That is hopeful and laudable, but stroke recovery is notoriously unpredictable. The campaign’s early predictions proved optimistic; the more recent predictions of “several months” to a “complete recovery” may prove optimistic, too.
Mr. Oz is pressing the issue in an adolescent manner; nevertheless, a live debate is the best way to assure voters Mr. Fetterman is up to the job. The Republican’s antics have given Mr. Fetterman a plausible out: He won’t share the stage with someone who has behaved so shamefully. But that won’t cut it. Voters have a right to know whether their prospective senator can do the job — including handling the give-and-take of a vigorous debate.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette